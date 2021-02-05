Community National Bank & Trust of Texas will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at 321 N. 15th Street in Corsicana.
Complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Testing is also available for all donors. To learn more about Antibody Testing, please visit CarterBloodCare.org.
Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/118277
Save time by using Carter BloodCare’s Quickscreen app to answer donation questions before your appointment.
