St. Luke United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 in its fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
A photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card is required, and all donors must wear a mask or face covering during their donation.
All presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon Gift card via email.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “corsicana,” or call 1-800-RedCross.
The following week, Faith Lutheran Church and Carter Blood Care are hosting a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Faith Lutheran Church location at 3824 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.