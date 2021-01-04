Corsicana area residents have two opportunities to be a lifesaver at the new year with two separate blood drives set for this week.
These blood drives come at a time of the year when the Red Cross typically sees a decline in the number of donations being made. Winter is a challenging period to ensure a stable blood supply. Inclement weather and cold and flu season can keep even the most dedicated blood donors away from giving a regular donation. Due to these challenges, January has been declared National Volunteer Blood Donor Month each year since 1972 to remind the community that the need for blood is constant and every day.
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive Jan. 5
Carter BloodCare will host another blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Navarro Regional Hospital, due to the huge response to the Dec. 22 blood drive, which has been fully booked.
Anyone giving blood at a Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive from Dec. 1 through Jan. 10 is entered for a chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet.
COVID-19 antibody testing is now available for all donors.
To sign up for the blood drive, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/120641.
Red Cross Blood drive Jan. 7
A blood drive for the Corsicana community will be hosted by St. Luke Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, in the fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Drive.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Corsicana to schedule an appointment.
