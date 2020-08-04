The health and safety of Corsicana’s children is a high priority at the YMCA. In March, the YMCA’s CEO, Thomas Burns, and the rest of the country entered uncharted territory.
With closures, financial loss, staff in need of paychecks, and a town in need of childcare, the YMCA mobilized.
“We are building on community and bringing people together,” Burns said. “It was stressful and hard for us to say, ‘we can’t bring you together.’ It was hard for our staff who have a passion for this. We were lucky to get a loan to allow us to pay our staff and keep them employed.”
Burns said teamwork was a crucial factor in successfully navigating the last few months. “It has brought us together at a time when we can’t be close,” he said
COVID-19 safety measures required Burns to revise the organization’s policies to align with their new ways of operating.
“I have never written so many policies and updates than in the last couple of months,” he said. “Our staff is trained in all social distancing guidelines and new sanitizing protocols.”
Burns and Kimberly Hidalgo, Childcare Director, detailed some of the changes required to operate safely.
“Here at the YMCA, we have made many changes over the last several months to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the said.
From March 20 through May17, the facility was only open for emergency childcare. During this time, the building was thoroughly cleaned, and the YMCA installed touchless water fountains, plexiglass barriers, floor decals, and signage to help maintain distance.
The swift implementation of safety protocols allowed them to support parents desperately in need of childcare.
“During March-May while most businesses were shut down, we implemented an emergency childcare program to provide for the essential workers during a time of need,” stated Burns and Hidalgo.
“Since then, we opened our regular summer day camp where kids have the opportunity to see friends, make new friends, participate in arts and crafts, swim, explore nature, learn, grow and thrive.”
The YMCA involved the children in the process of accepting social distancing procedures.
“Our Day Camp counselors even developed social distancing games and activities with the kids,” they said. “The kids have been great, but they have had a harder time understanding why they have to wear a mask or keep their distance from others, but they are learning and responding well.”
According to Burns and Hidalgo, visitors to the YMCA can expect the following: “Everyone that enters our facility goes through a temperature checkpoint. Everyone 10 years or older is required to wear a mask in the facility if they cannot maintain a six-foot distance with someone. Within our facility, we made a few adjustments, moving cardio equipment around to maintain proper distance, but nothing major. Within our programs, we have adjusted group sizes, making sure they are smaller to help reduce the risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus.”
“We do anticipate further adjustments in how we operate and what we offer. Our Afterschool program and Mentoring program rely on the schools being open and kids attending school in person,” Burns stated when asked about the future.
“We have contingency plans in place to continue these programs or a version of them regardless of school availability. The YMCA is good about adjusting to community needs and modifying our operating model accordingly.”
Community support is imperative for continued operations at the YMCA.
“We have honestly had great community support throughout this pandemic,” Burns said. “We ask the community to keep supporting us through maintaining memberships at the YMCA, and by donating to our Annual Campaign. Our campaign raises funds to provide financial assistance to those that need our help the most. Without this assistance, many kids would not have the opportunity to participate in our programs.”
