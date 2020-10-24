Are you washing your hands correctly? Researchers with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Public School of Health want to know more about adults’ hand washing habits to help in developing educational programs in the future.
As part of their study, Hand washing Behavior, Beliefs and Barriers, they have developed a quick and anonymous online survey to learn more about adults’ personal hand washing behavior, beliefs about and barriers to hand washing.
Navarro County’s AgriLife Extension Service encourages residents to be part of the survey and contribute local data to benefit these important programs.
To take the survey, visit https://agrilife.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b2YxcdlD28v7XOB
Proper hand washing is an important health behavior that can help reduce transmission of certain infectious diseases, including COVID-19, yet little is known about people's current handwashing behavior and beliefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.