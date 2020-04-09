Texans are encouraged to stay home, but not indoors. Outdoor activities, while somewhat limited, are still essential and can be enjoyed close to home observing social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 31 executive order didn’t prohibit people from visiting parks, hunting or fishing, jogging or bicycling, as long as the necessary precautions were followed.
However, the governor Tuesday directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to close all state parks and historic sites indefinitely to prevent gatherings.
Public natural waterways and privately owned lakes, ponds, and stock tanks may become fishermen’s new normal. Hikers may have to enjoy the sights and sounds of their own city streets for a while.
But there’s still much to do in the great outdoors and new hobbies waiting to be discovered.
Take a nature hike through your neighborhood. Download a plant identifier app to discover the names of flowers and trees around you.
Enjoy bird watching and stargazing from your own backyard by researching migration patterns and upcoming celestial events.
Complete that spring cleaning or special project you’ve been putting off. Try building bird houses with scrap materials you may have laying around or get creative with landscaping.
Start a spring garden, and plan ahead for a winter garden. Spend some time determining which plants will thrive in your environment and what gardening method works best for your space.
As with all essential activities, follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines and avoid gathering with people outside of your own household - even in an outdoor setting.
