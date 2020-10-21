The Texas unemployment rate dropped down to 8.3% in September, after dipping from the high of 13.5% in April 2020 when the peak of COVID-19 impacts occurred. The increase was due to the civilian labor force shrinking as the number of individuals actively looking for work contracted, while the unemployed rose.
Texas employers added 40,700 jobs despite the increase in individuals exiting the labor force which also includes the self-employed. This marks the fifth consecutive month of job growth since measures taken to control the spread of corona virus began. The monthly job increase exceeded September 2019, when 12,800 jobs were added.
"Despite the increase in the overall unemployment rate, Texas had a net gain in jobs for September,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC continues to implement tools to spur additional job growth as a critical part of our efforts to grow the state’s economy."
In September, the Leisure and Hospitality sector added 23,600 jobs, Government added 5,400 jobs and Professional and Business Services added 4,000 jobs.
"TWC offers numerous resources to Texans looking for work or building their careers,” said Julian Alvarez ,TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “Local Workforce Solutions offices around the state can help job seekers with resumes, job preparation and determining their career path."
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded September’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.5 percent. The Abilene MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.
"TWC is committed to engaging with all Texas employers across the state to create and expand opportunities for all,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “Through my office, we remain dedicated to being the number one employment law resource for our Texas employers."
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for October is scheduled to be released at 9 a.m Friday, Nov. 20.
Unemployment rates by county, August and September rates:
• Navarro: 5.3, 6.3%
• Henderson: 5.9, 7.2%
• Kaufman: 6, 7.1%
• Ellis: 5.3, 6.4%
• Hill: 5.6, 6.7%
• Limestone: 6.6, 8.2%
• Freestone: 7.8, 9.6%
• Anderson: 5.3, 6.5%
On the net:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.