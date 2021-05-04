Texas will provide approximately $246 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for May as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.
The emergency May allotments are in addition to the more than $3.1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.
Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15% increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.
Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.
