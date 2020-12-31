As the state continues to struggle with the pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide $204 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through January.
Due to recently passed federal legislation, SNAP recipients will also note a 15% increase in their total benefits in January, which will continue monthly until June 2021.
The increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by Jan. 23.
HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.
"Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these benefits and increasing the amount of benefits that Texas families will receive," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help put food on the table for many Texas families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.7 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.
The emergency January allotments are in addition to the almost $2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and December.
"As we continue through the new year, these benefits offer nutritious food to those who need it most, especially in these trying times," said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.
Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.
