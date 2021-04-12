More than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas this week. The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 796,360 first doses to 468 providers in 116 counties.
The Corsicana-Navarro Public Health District will receive 1,500 first doses of Moderna, and 100 Johnson & Johnson.
The Health Department's Vaccine Hub has begun the process of closing and will provide second doses to April 15, 22, 29, and May 6.
If you received a first dose and are due for a second and have not been contacted, please reach out to the call center at 903-875-3977 or stop by the Vaccine Clinic at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those dates.
Several local pharmacies are receiving weekly federal allotments. Contact your pharmacy directly to sign up.
DSHS is ordering 605,390 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago. An estimated 500,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government.
Texas will receive less vaccine this week due to a reduction of approximately 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to expect smaller weekly allocations of the J&J vaccine until a plant in Baltimore is authorized to participate in vaccine production.
Texas has now administered more than 13.6 million doses, an increase of 1.8 million in the past week and 3 million since vaccination was opened to everyone 16 years and older at the beginning of last week.
Overall, more than 8.8 million people have received at least one dose, and 5.25 million are now fully vaccinated. About four in 10 of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and almost one-quarter are fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, more than seven in 10 have received at least one dose, and more than half are now fully vaccinated.
People can register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which will match them with a vaccine appointment through a participating public health entity in their county. Appointments are also available through a wide variety of other providers, including pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/.
