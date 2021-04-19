More than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week. The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties.
Those numbers will increase as additional first doses are allocated over the next few days, and the weekly allocation table will be updated early this week. DSHS is ordering 686,640 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago.
The Health Department's Vaccine Hub at the I.O.O.F. Event Center has begun the process of closing and will provide second doses to its participants April 22, 29, and May 6.
If you received a first dose and are due for a second but have not been contacted, please reach out to the call center at 903-875-3977 or stop by 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those dates.
An estimated 500,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government.
Several local pharmacies are receiving weekly federal allotments. Contact your pharmacy directly to sign up.
Despite the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, nearly two million Texans got a shot in the last week. Texas has now administered more than 15.5 million doses of vaccine. Nearly 10 million people have received at least one dose, and 6.25 million are now fully vaccinated. About 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and 28% are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine continues to be available across the state at large vaccine hubs, community vaccination providers, and special clinics operated by the DSHS public health regions, local health departments and Texas Military Forces. People can register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which will match them with a vaccine appointment through a participating public health entity in their county.
A CDC advisory committee will meet next Friday to further consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a few reports of rare but serious blood clot events prompted a pause in its use. The pause allows time for more information to be gathered and to advise health care providers on how to recognize and treat these blood clots should they occur. The advisory committee is expected to make a recommendation at that meeting on whether and how to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
