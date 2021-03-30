More than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas this week, including Navarro Regional Hospital which will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
DSHS is allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties. More than 200,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.
In Corsicana, Hometown Pharmacy, Brookshires, Super 1 Foods, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies receive steady supplies of the vaccine through federal allocations and accept appointments over the phone or online.
The Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department's vaccination hub is not included in this week's allocations.
Last week, Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley said the hub is nearing the end of it's lengthy registration list, with around 1,000 people currently signed up for their second dose.
According to the Department of State Health Services, 7,477 eligible Navarro County residents, or more than 19%, are fully vaccinated and 12,413 have received at least one dose.
All Texans 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine and Navarro County residents are encouraged to register with the hub as soon as possible to help providers plan for the next phase of vaccinations.
The Vaccine Registration Portal is online at navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
To check the status of your registration, or if you don't have access to a computer, have questions, or need help registering, call the Navarro County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 in Spanish, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Texas has now given more than 10 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week. More than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 3.5 million are fully vaccinated.
Among Texas seniors, more than six in 10 have received at least one dose, and four in 10 are now fully vaccinated. More than 30% of all Texans at least 16 years old have gotten at least one dose.
Beginning Monday, all Texans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. Vaccination has helped drive down the number of new cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 to their lowest level since October.
However, with hundreds of variant cases identified in Texas with the potential to spread more quickly and cause more serious disease, vaccination remains critically important, according to DSHS.
The available vaccines have proven effective against the variant strains, so the more people vaccinated, the easier it will be to keep the variants under control and prevent new ones from emerging.
In addition to this week's first doses, the state is ordering 587,950 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
