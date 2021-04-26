More than 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas this week. The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 708,460 first doses to 928 providers in 129 counties. In Navarro County, Integrity Urgent Care in Corsicana will receive 100 doses of Moderna.
Several local pharmacies are receiving weekly federal allotments. Contact your pharmacy directly to sign up.
DSHS is ordering 570,520 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago. An estimated 470,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government.
The Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department's Vaccine Hub at the I.O.O.F. Event Center will provide second doses to its participants April 29, and May 6.
If you received a first dose and are due for a second but have not been contacted, please reach out to the call center at 903-875-3977 or stop by 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those dates.
With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again recommended for use in the United States, DSHS will update its allocation once new orders are placed.
Texas has now administered more than 16.8 million doses of vaccine. Almost 10.5 million people have received at least one dose, and about 7 million are now fully vaccinated. That means 47% of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and 31% are fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, three-quarters have gotten one dose, and six in 10 are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are available across the state at large vaccine hubs, community vaccination providers, and special clinics operated by the DSHS public health regions, local health departments and Texas Military Forces. Many of the large vaccine providers have reduced their vaccine requests as shots become more widely available at smaller, more convenient locations around the state like pharmacies and doctors’ offices.
Register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, to be matched with a vaccine appointment through a participating public health entity in your area.
Find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
