For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army began its annual holiday fundraising campaign early throughout the country in order to Rescue Christmas. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
Now, with Christmas fast approaching, The Salvation Army is asking the community to make an extra effort to support the organization and help Rescue Christmas for those in need.
Based on the increase in services already provided during 2020 in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155% more people this Christmas. This includes putting food on the table, paying bills, providing clothing vouchers and helping place gifts under the tree.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit its capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.
“Throughout 2020, The Salvation Army has pivoted and adjusted many of our basic services in accordance with social distancing recommendations,” said Capt. Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army Corsicana.
“We have experienced heightened need due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have seen many people coming to us for help for the very first time. Many have experienced the loss of hours or pay cuts, and many others have lost their jobs. These challenges hit close to home at Christmastime as parents do what they can to provide a special time for their children and families. Thanks to the ongoing support of our community, The Salvation Army is here to help.”
The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers in Navarro County and currently has volunteer and paid positions available. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army is providing bell ringer PPE kits and has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.
“We greatly appreciate all those who have signed up to volunteer. It is a wonderful tradition to start with family or friends, and it is easy to sign up to ring at www.registertoring.com,” Schmidt said. “We also recognize that COVID-19 has been hard on the job market, and we are happy to offer seasonal bell ringer employment opportunities. Please contact The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 if you are interested.”
Visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please call 903-874-7131 or visit 212 E. First Ave.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow The Salvation Army on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
