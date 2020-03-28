Corsicana – The Salvation Army, the nation’s largest social services organization with more than 7,600 service locations across the country, is increasing efforts to meet human need. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has evolved service delivery to ensure that immediate needs of community members, first responders, and government partners are met.
With an expected spike in requests over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years, ongoing public support will be needed to help ensure that services are available to existing and new vulnerable populations. While all are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the one in six Americans who are living in poverty will likely feel the effects quicker and more significantly. In North Texas, that means 829,000 of our neighbors living in poverty will be impacted.
The Salvation Army is ensuring that people have access to food, shelter, and desperately needed services like childcare through its nationwide network. This includes drive-through food pickup, community-based food delivery through canteens, and meals at Salvation Army facilities. The organization is also providing snacks and hydration to first responders.
In Corsicana, The Salvation Army is providing help with Food Boxes, Rent and Utilities Assistance. To see how The Salvation Army may be able to help please call our offices at 903-874-7131. Our offices on E. First Ave .will also be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
In the months that follow, The Salvation Army will continue to provide basic needs to the 23 million Americans it already serves, and anticipates it will also serve a new generation of need that is born out of the virus. Anticipated impacts on the economy and workforce will likely force more Americans to seek rental, utility, and other forms of assistance. While the full scope of the pandemic’s economic impact is still unknown, cancelled fundraising events and market volitility elevate the need for public support in order to maintain and grow these efforts.
“We are here to tray to help and support anyone in the community without disrimination, as has been our mission and goal of the Salvation Army since the beginning, and a work we have been doing right here in Navarro County since 1896,” stated Captain Jennifer Schmidt.
“Millions of Americans were already living paycheck to paycheck, and they will likely face incredible challenges from these uncertain times, stated Commissioner David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “Across the country, The Salvation Army is committed to serving those who need our help, and we are thankful for generous public support which will allow that to happen.”
To contribute to The Salvation Army’s efforts in your community, visit salarmy.us/covid.About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.