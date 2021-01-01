The year 2020 wasn't all bad. In the midst of a global pandemic, social unrest and natural disasters, business still boomed in Corsicana and Navarro County. Below is a list of economic development highlights for 2020.
Audubon Metals Texas LLC – After an extended search for a new location, Audubon Metals selected Corsicana for a new $50 million manufacturing facility that will create 100 new jobs. The facility will be the first building in the 251-acre Highway 31 Industrial Park, located at the intersection of the Hwy 31 Relief Route and the Union Pacific Railroad. As part of the project, the City will extend water, sewer and a new rail spur. The cost of the rail spur is being supported by an Economic Development Administration Infrastructure Grant. Bringing rail service to the Hwy 31 Industrial Park will be attractive to the growing demand for rail served industrial sites.
Corsicana Mattress Company – CMC announced plans to consolidate local operations into a new 366,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the I-45 Industrial Park. The new facility will retain the existing 350 employee workforce, relocate the Corporate Headquarters back to Corsicana and add an additional 100 manufacturing jobs. This new facility will be the first building in the 160-acre I-45 Industrial Park.
Homeland Vinyl Products, Inc. – purchased the Freedom Fence facility and will double the workforce and add $3 million to the facility.
Pisgah Ridge Solar – The County and College approved a tax abatement for a new 200 MW solar electric generating facility. This project is in the Corsicana ISD and will generate additional revenue for the district.
Armadillo Solar – The County and College approved a tax abatement for a new 200 MW solar electric generating facility. This project is in the Mildred ISD and will generate additional revenue for the district.
Other new businesses include: Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, Kubota Dealership, Altitude Trampoline Park, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Frank Kent Body Shop, Medical Office (1321 W. Second Ave.) and QuikTrip.
New housing starts include: Cedar Springs Apartments (148 Units), new construction in the Brookwood subdivision, Westover Hills subdivision and numerous single-family housing and infill projects.
Several local businesses and churches are celebrating milestones in 2021 including, but not limited to: St. John’s Episcopal Church - 150 yrs., Oil City Iron Works – 135 yrs., Collin Street Bakery – 125 yrs., Salvation Army of Corsicana – 125 yrs., The Palace Theater – 100 yrs., Old Mexican Inn – 80 yrs., Navarro College – 75 yrs., Warehouse Living Arts Center – 50 yrs.
