The Texas Workforce Commission advises self-employed, contract and gig workers who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance using Unemployment Benefits Services.
During the application process, when UBS asks non-traditional workers the reason for their job separation, they should select “reduced hours.” If their reduced hours are a result of COVID-19, they should also select “COVID-19” under the disaster impact section. The system will then display questions they need to answer to complete their claim.
After completion, the system will first review the claim for regular unemployment insurance eligibility, which will result in a denial for regular unemployment benefits only. Subsequently, TWC will automatically enroll these applicants in PUA. The initial denial for unemployment insurance may cause confusion but does not affect the PUA eligibility.
Those who have already submitted claims should not reapply. They should continue to request benefit payment every two weeks while TWC enrolls them in PUA.
Applicants do not need to call TWC. Non-traditional applicants who are eligible will qualify for a base weekly benefit amount of $207, plus the additional $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment per week.
Self-employed, contract and gig workers must submit their 2019 IRS 1040 Schedule C, F or SE prior to December 26, 2020 by fax, email or mail: Fax: (512) 936-3250. Mail: Texas Workforce Commission, P.O. Box 149137, Austin, TX 78714-9137. Email: San Antonio UI at sanantonio.uimail@twc.state.tx.us. Note: Applicants who submit their tax information may not receive an immediate response. Please do not resubmit unless explicitly asked.
