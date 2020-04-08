Updated at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8
Corsicana's Mayor Don Denbow announced Tuesday the city will extend its shelter in place through Monday, April 27. Navarro County’s declaration of disaster was extended Wednesday by Judge H.M. Davenport, aligning with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order ending April 30.
“The scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the emergency, it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” states the county's order.
The extended order upholds current social distancing procedures and outlines requirements for essential and non-essential businesses and activities.
The emergency declarations order residents to shelter in their homes, except to perform essential activities like working and grocery shopping.
"This order is issued based on evidence of increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within the state of Texas and throughout the Central Texas area," states the city's renewed order.
"Making the problem worse, some individuals who contract the COVID-19 virus have no symptoms or have mild symptoms, which means they may not be aware they carry the virus."
To date, Navarro County has reported 10 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths.
In accordance with the Governor’s order, schools will remain closed through May 4. Dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and massage parlors have also been ordered to close statewide.
Texans are ordered not to visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance and to avoid groups of more than 10 people.
Anyone who knowingly violates this declaration commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000 per or jail time.
The Centers for Disease control now recommends wearing cloth face masks when leaving your home to provide essential services or errands, in addition to keeping a distance of six feet between yourself and others.
For local updates, visit https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
Learn more about how to stop the spread at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
