The United States Department of Agriculture recently awarded Navarro College $132,800 through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program. The grant will support distance learning programs in STEM, Career, and Technical Education.
The opportunity expands across the College's rural communities to support educational programs on the Mexia campus and with the following partners: Mexia State Supported Living Center, Avalon High School, Blooming Grove High School, Buffalo High School, Frost High School, Italy High School, Leon High School, Milford High School, Oakwood High School, and Wortham High School. Navarro College is one of the 116 award recipients across the United States to receive funding under the DLT grant program.
"Navarro College is thrilled to receive this grant to increase program offerings for dual-credit, traditional and non-traditional students," said Tammy Galloway, Navarro College Executive Dean of Workforce, Career & Technical Education.
USDA representatives will be on campus this month to present the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.