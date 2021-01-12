Administrator Jordan Golden with Twilight Home residents Doris and Lawrence McMillan, who said they have been looking forward to this day for a very long time.
"Mrs. McMillan would remind me several times a week that she wanted to be the first one in line when the vaccine arrives." Golden said.
This couple celebrated their 70 year anniversary in 2020 and have experienced many milestones together throughout their life.
Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, marked another one of those happy times to add to their life story, as the couple rolled up their sleeves, held hands, and took the vaccine on side by side.
"It's been a long time coming," Doris said.
