As students return for a new semester, school districts urge the community to follow the recommendations of health officials to slow the spread of the virus and allow in-person learning and extracurricular activities to resume safely.
Affected by the rise in COVID-19 cases, Frost Independent School District announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, it would extend its break until Monday, Jan. 11, due to the number of staff members currently isolated or quarantined after exposure.
The district noted the closure was in response to under-staffing, and not widespread infection on campus.
Before classes resumed, Navarro County’s health department reported a record high of 115 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, Jan. 4.
Several local school districts ended remote instruction prior to winter break, requiring students without medical or other qualifying exemptions to return to in-person classes this week.
