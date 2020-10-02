Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period for the Nov. 3 Election, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continues through Friday, Oct. 30.
The July 27 proclamation also expanded the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to, as well as on Election Day.
However, on Thursday, Abbott issued an order amending his previous orders, now allowing Texas counties just one drop-off location for absentee ballots, a move he said would enhance ballot security protocols.
Under his proclamation, beginning on Oct. 2, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible voters must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office, designated by a county’s early voting clerk.
Navarro County Elections Administrator Daniel Teed explained that the law always required that if mail ballots are delivered in person, they could only be returned by the voter to the main early voting and ID has to be shown and a form filled out, or the ballot is rejected.
He said there was confusion regarding this process when Gov. Abbott ordered the ballots could be returned in that manner before election day.
However, Teed said some misunderstood that to mean there would be "drop boxes" provided throughout the county, which he said was not the case.
“Mail voters can bring their ballot in to the main early voting location, wait in line if there is one, and deliver the ballot, fill out their information and sign the form, and show ID,” he said.
Early voting will take place at the Navarro County Annex at 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 16; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30.
Registering to vote
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.
To register to vote in Texas, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.
To complete an application, you may:
1. Use the Secretary of State's Online Voter Registration Application. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.
2. Request a printed voter registration application be mailed to you.
3. Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.
You are eligible to register to vote if:
• You are a United States citizen;
• A resident of the county where you submit the application;
• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Voting by mail
Voting by mail in Texas has been available to elderly voters and voters with physical disabilities for decades.
The final day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23. The application must be received, not postmarked, by that date.
The last day to cast a ballot by mail is at 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, if not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
• be 65 years or older;
• be disabled;
• be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
• be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
Call your local or county office holding and request an application to vote by mail, or download the application at votetexas.gov.
