Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a shelter-in-place order Monday morning, making it the first city in Texas to do so.
Waco officials are following the lead of Dallas County, which issued a similar order over the weekend. The order goes into effect by midnight Monday and prohibits Waco residents from leaving their houses except for “essential activities,” including trips to grocery stores, pharmacies or health care facilities.
All businesses deemed nonessential are expected to close. Waco residents will still be allowed to leave their homes for outdoor exercise, provided they follow social distancing measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.