Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas is hosting the next Lunch.Learn.Lead, “Clarity for Employers During Uncertain Times,” via webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. The webinar will aim to provide clarity to employers in this unprecedented and uncertain time.
“Knowing how to appropriately manage and respond to the ever-changing impact of the Covid-19 crisis has been a challenge for all business leaders,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “Our hope is that this webinar will provide greater certainty for employers during these uncertain times.”
Presenting is Eric Kolder. An attorney at Ramey & Flock, in Tyler, Kolder specializes in employment law & litigation, probate & trust litigation, and estate planning. He will discuss specific Covid-19 changes which impact business owners and employers, including:
• Businesses’ potential COVID-related liability to visitors, customers, and employees
• OSHA’s COVID-related requirements and potential employer liability
• How to handle employee refusals to work due to COVID-related fear, and
• Potential pitfalls in dealing with employee furloughing
“What most often causes employers the most trouble are not actions they take willfully with full knowledge, but, instead, subtle details they don’t know they don’t know,” Kolder said.
To RSVP, please go to bbb.org/east-texas.
BBB Lunch.Learn.Lead. workshops/webinars are presented in an effort to create a community of ethically run businesses and nonprofits who thrive in East Texas. For the full schedule of BBB Lunch.Learn.Lead events, go to bbb.org.
For more tips on how to be a savvy business owner, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at 903-581-5704 or report it via BBB ScamTracker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.