106.9 FM The Ranch hosted its Sidewalk Santa event Saturday, Dec. 12, benefiting Compassion Corsicana Food Pantry, Child Advocates of Navarro County, and The Salvation Army of Corsicana.
The drive through event provided a safe drop off for new toys, food, and cash to benefit the community.
Sponsors included Chuck's Paint & Body, Hank's Insurance, Jerry's Paint & Body Shop, Kimberly Rumfield - Keller Williams Realtor, Igloo Foam Insulation, Alignment King, and Gilfillan Paint & Hardware.
The sixth annual Lane Brown Toy Run and Food Drive collected toys and non-perishable food items Saturday, Dec. 12
The event kicked off with a Poker Run at the I.O.O.F. Event Center and featured barbecue plates, a bike show, and auction.
A community viewing of Corsicana's downtown Christmas tree was organized by resident and business owners Saturday, Dec. 12. K&K BBQ, Taco Station Food Truck, Snowie Town, and Timbers served food during the informal gathering.
Second Avenue Missionary Baptist Church hosted free, drive-thru live nativity scene through Sunday, Dec. 13, to allow guests to experience what it was like in Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ's birth.
The scene was set with live animals, music, and more.
