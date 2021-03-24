The thought of having surgery for a nagging injury, lingering pain or having a routine colonoscopy can make some patients feel uneasy. But, as many experts have said over the last few months, it is extremely important not to neglect medical needs during the pandemic.
Patients need to feel confident in seeking care the medical care they need. Numerous steps have been put in place to keep patients safe during their visits, including:
• Screening all visitors for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms before they are allowed to enter.
• Visitor restrictions reduce the number of people inside to enable social distancing and keep patients and employees safe.
• Face masks are worn by everyone inside the hospital – patients, employees and physicians.
• Caregivers are using appropriate personal protective equipment and washing hands before and after caring for every patient.
• Cleaning protocols have been enhanced with extra measures and increased frequency, including disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and all patient care areas.
• Furniture in waiting areas arranged to support social distancing.
“Lingering injuries or pain can lead to long-term health issues if not addressed,” said Zachary Kelley, M.D., orthopedic surgeon. “Delaying surgery for any length of time can sustain unnecessary pain and suffering and sometimes lead to more complicated procedures and reduced quality of life. We have precautions in place to treat all patients who need medical care. I strongly urge people to contact their physician if they have health concerns.”
Pre-procedure COVID-19 testing is required for patients undergoing procedures involving general anesthesia or aerosolizing procedures. Patients are asked to self-quarantine after receiving the test and before arriving at the hospital. Care for surgery patients is delivered in a non-COVID care zone in which all patients have tested negative for COVID and provided by a dedicated group of staff who only work in in the surgical area.
