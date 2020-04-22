The Women Infants and Children Program is a nutrition program for growing families. WIC provides supplemental foods which promote good health for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children up to age five.
WIC works with families to make sure pregnant women have healthy pregnancies, infants get the best start, young children eat right and grow strong for a bright future, and families have nutritious foods high in vitamins and minerals.
WIC clients are screened for financial and nutritional eligibility. Once on the program, they receive nutrition education in a variety of formats including nutrition education classes, one on one counseling, online classes and other formats. Food benefits are then issued according to age and nutritional requirements. Referrals are made to health care providers as needed.
By providing a comprehensive program of nutrition education and food supplement benefits to those whose income is limited and who are at nutritional risk, the WIC program hopes to add to and assure an adequate diet which is essential for good health maintenance and sound growth and development.
WIC saves public and private health care dollars as it provides essential nutrition education and nourishment in pregnancy and early childhood-those stages of mental and physical growth and development, which are important in achieving future potential and productivity.
The Navarro County WIC office is located in the Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department building at 618 N. Main, Corsicana, Texas. To see if you qualify or for more information about the WIC Program, call 903 872-6743 or come by the office. Protocols are in place during the COVID-19 for public and staff safety.
This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.