Last year’s Navarro County Youth Exposition was canceled a week after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. This year, due to widespread vaccinations and with safety protocols in place, a scaled-down version of the Expo is set for March 25 through April 1, with a live sale April 10 at the I.O.O.F Event Center.
This year’s 62nd annual should prove a welcome return to normalcy, although with a few changes. While the public is not allowed, each exhibitor will be given three wristbands for admission, one for the student and two so friends or family may attend to show support and share the moment.
Each day will feature a different show with less overlapping categories, which will minimize crowds and allow clean up between events.
Also new this year are “The Katies,” social media interns Katie Atkeisson and Katie Perkins, who will help run the virtual elements of the show and help keep Expo supporters updated through Facebook and Instagram.
“We rebuilt the social media from the ground up,” Perkins said. “We are hoping to bring more online visibility to this year’s event since the public isn’t allowed in. Each day’s events will be live streamed on our Facebook page.
Co-chairman David Atkeisson, along with Billy Roughton, said many exhibitors and sponsors took a financial loss last year due to the show’s cancellation.
“All money raised goes directly back to the kids minus a 5% commission to cover things like utility bills,” he said. “Local support has been tremendous. Local businesses have been very generous with donating supplies, money, volunteers. So many come in to volunteer and don't want the recognition; not in it for the publicity, but just to come help out the kids.”
Katie Atkeisson said the Youth Expo is about more than winning and many contestants find fulfillment whether they make the sale or not.
“We see older children helping the younger ones by teaching them how to show and handle animals,” she said. “It’s about kids helping each other.”
“The kids are ready,” Perkins said. “They are so excited, nervous, and just glad to get to show again.”
David said, following this year’s event, organizers will meet again in May to discuss how the event went, what can be done better and start planning next year's event accordingly.
______
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun in print and online for updates during next week’s 62 annual Navarro County Youth Expo.
______
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/Navarro-County-Youth-Expo
www.instagram.com/navarro.county.youth.expo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.