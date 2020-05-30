The Corsicana Girls Softball Association will host its Opening Day for the spring softball season at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Beebe Athletic Complex on 45th St. in Corsicana. This will mark the first live sports competition in Corsicana and Navarro County since the coronavirus pandemic put sporting events on hold.
“We are the only rec league holding games within approximately 40 miles and will have teams represented from Corsicana, Mildred, Rice, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Kerens, and Palmer, with individual players from other communities such as Frost and Wortham playing amongst our teams,” said Josh Lavene, CGSA Public Relations Director.
“We are taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously, and multiple extra steps will be taken on the field, in the dugouts, and at the concession stand to help protect our players, coaches, umpires, and their families,” he said.
These precautions include, but are not limited to, providing hospital level disinfectant sprays for use on benches, equipment, and shared surfaces in the dugouts, changing out and sanitizing game balls, providing hand sanitizer for all players and coaches entering and exiting the field, and enacting a zero contact policy between players, coaches, and umpires.
Additional cleaning and sanitizing of concession stands, counters, and restrooms is also planned.
“Our Board has been dedicated to finding a way for the girls of our area to be able to safely play since we first put our season on pause back in March,” Lavene said.
Fortunately, the League's President, Jason Cates, serves as the Infection Control Officer for the City of Glenn Heights and is one of the people responsible for creating the city policies relating to containment of the virus.
In his professional capacity, Cates has been part of numerous training sessions since the earliest days of the virus’ spread into the United States. During this time, he has consistently participated in conference calls with Navarro, Ellis, and Dallas counties, as well as the Texas Department of State Health Services and the nation's Coronavirus Taskforce.
Based around Cates' extensive knowledge regarding reducing the spread of the virus, as well as the guidelines laid out by Gov. Greg Abbott, the League has developed a plan that should allow young athletes to play safely, with minimal risk of transmission.
“We think the return of sports to our communities and our youth is a big deal,” Lavene said.
“We believe fully that our daughters need activities such as softball to allow them to reconnect with other children and to get exercise in an environment where we should be able to easily mitigate the risk of transmission.”
Lavene said he and other members of the CGSA are happy the Texas Teen-Age Softball, its sanctioning body, and the City of Corsicana and are in agreement, making every effort to facilitate that goal.
“We are excited to welcome teams from Dawson, Mildred, Blooming Grove, Kerens, Rice, and Palmer to play with us, as well as individual players from those towns plus Maypearl, Alma, Wortham, and Frost,” Lavene said.
“It should make for quite the season, with us having the potential to host a record number of teams within our League.”
