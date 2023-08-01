2020 Corsicana Public Library Stock.jpg
Photo by Guy Chapman

From Staff Reports

Dear Citizens:

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate.

AGENDA

Reports

• Good News - Mayor Mike Fletcher

• Economic Development - John Boswell

• Housing - Aric Bonner

• New Business - Enoch Basnett

• Downtown and Tourism – Amy Tidwell

• Chamber of Commerce Update

• Navarro College – Dr. Kevin Fegan

Special Topics

• David Ellis, Russell Stover

Sincerely,

Mike Fletcher

Mayor

(A quorum of the City of Corsicana City Council may be in attendance.)

• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:

www.cityofcorsicana.com

Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” –

--- Click on “Economic Development Meeting” to view the meeting.

(Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)

