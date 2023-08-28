Eagles look ready to take next step to the playoffs
By Jon Rash
Special to the Daily Sun
MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles come into the 2023 season with something to prove and a hunger to succeed. The Eagles have been close the last couple of years only to have their dreams dashed as they were unable to push through to reach the playoffs.
The Eagles could have had a negative attitude, but instead, the Eagles are coming out swinging, willing to do whatever it takes to win.
Coach Jeff Callahan gave a perfect example, saying, “We asked one of the players the other day if he would rather win two games at running back or ten games playing guard.” The player’s response was telling. He responded saying, “It’s not a question. Guard. Hands down.” The Eagles are ready and willing to do whatever they have to do to win.
The Eagles are coming off a 2022 campaign that saw them improve from the previous two seasons in all aspects, but fell short of the playoffs, losing two district games by a touchdown or less, falling to Trinity Leadership by a touchdown and to rival Blooming Grove by a score of 26-24. The Eagles finished with a 4-5 record overall and a 1-4 record in the district.
The 2022 campaign was Jeff Callahan’s first season as head coach for the Eagles. The Eagles were better on both sides of the ball averaging giving up seven fewer points in the 2022 district campaign than the 2021 season while scoring nine more points per game on the season.
The Eagles have a reasonably tough non-district schedule. They open against Dallas Life, then face off against Cayuga, Kerens, and Price-Carlisle -- all playoff teams in 2022 last year with Carlisle going three rounds deep. The Eagles went 3-1 against the four teams last year.
The Eagles have questions coming into the season, having to replace quarterback Jake Callahan and running back Ethan Frye who accounted for 29 touchdowns between them.
The quarterback battle is coming down to three players, Ashton Frye, Austin Wing, and Caleb Hallmark. There are pros and cons to each of the players and all three are athletic. Austin is a senior and is a proven leader, but is also the team’s best receiver. Ashton is tough and may be the best runner of the three, but is also a weapon as a running back and receiver. Caleb is a sophomore and is a solid passer and may be the future at the quarterback position, but has no experience playing on Friday night.
All three had success during the seven-on-seven season over the summer.
The quarterback battle is going to come down to the scrimmages and may stretch into the first few weeks of the season according to Coach Callahan.
At running back, Ashton Frye will end up running some, but Gabe Irvine is leading the pack after having a great offseason. Irvine is fast and a weight room junkie and has put on put on some good weight over the summer. Irvine could prove to be a workhorse.
The season may hinge more on the offensive and defensive lines. Joseph Centeno and Blake Pair are moving up from JV to join Brennon Moore, Tyler Wallace, and Marc Pineda. Other players like Justin Ovalle may see some time at tight end.
The Eagles will be loaded at the skill positions with a plethora of weapons like Ashton Moore and Peyton Durham not to mention Wing, Frye, and Irvine.
On the defensive side of the ball, they should continue to improve. Justin Ovalle, Ashton Frye, and Austin Wing are beasts giving opposing teams fits. Ashton Moore is solid at cornerback. Coach Callahan has had the defense improve every season he has been in the program and they have the talent to shut teams down.
Overall the Eagles have the athletes to compete with anyone they play. They are hungry and after a couple of seasons of being competitive only to lose games they shouldn’t, they are willing to do whatever it takes to win. They have questions, but if the Eagles are able to answer the questions successfully, they may find themselves competing for the top of the district.
The district should be competitive and making the playoffs is an obtainable goal. Every team is going to have questions and Coach Callahan and the Eagles think they have the weapons and drive to win.
Impact Players: The Eagles are replacing their quarterback and running back from last season. The quarterback battle is between senior Austin Wing and sophomore Caleb Hallmark. There are pros and cons to starting either player at quarterback. Wing is a savvy senior and an excellent athlete, but is the Eagles’ number-one receiver. Hallmark throws well but is green having never played on Friday night. Gabe Irvine is taking over as running back and is a big, bruising runner.
Keys to the Season: The Eagles are loaded with athletes at the skill position and the season may hinge on the offensive line play. If the O-Line plays well and the Eagles can score, they have a chance to compete with the best teams in the district. The defense is aggressive and has the potential to be excellent.
Schedule:
At Life Oak Cliff – 8/24
At Cayuga – 9/01
Kerens – 9/08 (Homecoming)
Price-Carlisle – 9/15
At Blooming Grove* – 10/06
Palmer * – 10/13
At Scurry-Rosser* – 10/27
Rice* – 11/03
*District game
Biggest Friday Night: The season for the Eagles is going to come down to how they do against Golden Circle rivals, Blooming Grove and Rice. Sweeping the Lions and Bulldogs would give the Eagles a leg up in making the playoffs. Mildred lost to the Lions 26-24 last season while defeating the Bulldogs, and Blooming Grove advanced to the playoffs.
