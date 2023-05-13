Corsicana's Tigers saw their season hit the wall Saturday, ending in a painful 11-9 loss to Longview in a Game 3 showdown in the best-of-three series in the 5A Area Round of the playoffs at Rockwall High School -- just a handful of hours after pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in Tiger history.
The Tigers were down to their last strike late Friday night in Longview when they battled back, scoring three runs with two outs in the seventh to beat the Lobos 5-4 and stay alive in the playoffs.
They went from total elation with an inspiring comeback to a season-ending loss within a handful of hours in a game few thought they would reach at the beginning of the season.
Nope, back when the season began it was difficult to imagine how theses Tigers could reach the second round of the playoffs. Not only were they young, but they didn't have much depth. Only three starters and one pitcher came back from last year's powerhouse district champion team that made a strong run in the playoffs.
Tiger coach Heath Autrey said this was his least experienced team since when he coached at Red Oak in 2007.
Well, coach, they're experienced now ...
They lead the league in growing up.
Adversity will do that for you, and the Tigers faced it at every turn and just got better and stronger with a no-quit, no-excuse mentality that says more about this team and this program than any scoreboard.
Even though Autrey had to replace everyone in the infield and find a new batch of pitchers to back up Brydan Hernandez, a four-year starter who played in more Tiger games than the rest of the starting nine combined, these Tigers learned how to win on the run, and carved out a season with 22 victories and a playoff berth -- just missing a district title. Ennis won the district title -- but couldn't beat the Tigers, who swept the two game series from the Lions.
Calling the Tigers overachievers is almost an insult. They simply proved everyone wrong and by the time the opened the playoffs they were able to make there own serious run in the playoffs.
Yup, that's how far the "No experience needed" Tigers had come.
By the time they arrived in the postseason Ryan Ainsworth, who had never pitched on the varsity, had become a force -- an impact player who just got better and better and finished the season with head-shaking 11-1 record and 0.86 ERA.
It may be impossible to measure what Ainsworth meant to the Tigers. He gave them a powerful 1-2 punch on the mound along with Hernandez, who finished strong with an 8-4 record with four big saves in four opportunities and a 0.94 ERA. Hernandez made the 5A All-State team last year. This year Ainsworth and Hernandez should both be All-State pitchers.
Ainsworth was the biggest surprise and freshman Easton Autrey was the player with the biggest future. He committed to Texas A&M this spring and should grow into a monster player over the next three years. He has a baseball IQ that's off the charts and is as disciplined at the plate as any high school player in Texas. He hit .313, scored 27 runs and drove in 38 runs in 34 games -- and he's just getting started.
He may have a bright future on the mound as well. He was dominant during his four-inning stretch Saturday, giving up just
of the season came down to one nightmarish inning and was as pain
