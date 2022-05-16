ROCKWALL -- Stop if you've heard this one before, or even if you have just read it for the feel-good rush you get this time of the year when Corsicana's Tigers are in the baseball playoffs.
Tiger fans know that feeling and Corsicana is getting that familiar buzz again as Heath Autrey's team is rolling in the playoffs.
They ended the season at Whitehouse, an old-time rival, Saturday with another -- Fill your own superlative (brilliant, outstanding, shining, tough-as-nails, clutch, dominant, masterpiece) performance from a Tiger starter.
Brydan Hernandez, who was coming off the best start of his career, and the Tigers swept the best-of-three series, 6-0 and 6-1, and move on to the Region Quarterfinals next week against Forney in a one game winner take all showdown Thursday night at Dallas Jesuit.
Hernandez pitched another beauty, slamming the door on the Wildcats, allowing just four singles while striking out nine, including the last four he faced over 6 1/3 innings. Only three Wildcats reached second base and Hernandez held Whitehouse scoreless until the sixth.
The Tigers dominated on the mound during the sweep. In fact, Whitehouse went 13 innings before scoring its only run of the series and then saw the final six batters go down in order, with four swinging at strike three.
Zane Petty, who pitched a one-hit, 10-strikeout shutout to beat Whitehouse 6-0 in the opener, relieved Hernandez in the seventh -- his only relief appearance of the season -- and finished the game with two easy ground outs to Luevano.
The 1 and 1A ace of the Tigers combined to hold Whitehouse to one run on five singles while striking out 19 Wildcats in 14 innings.
"Zane and Brydan both had gutsy performances only giving up one run over 14 innings," Autrey said. "I couldn't be more proud of these two young men.
"Our defense made plays when we needed them to and Adin (Morehouse) was flawless behind the plate. He is the anchor of our staff."
The Tigers have their own crystal ball.
"Coach Alex Phillips did a great job putting together the scouting report," Autrey said. "We knew everything that was going to happen before it happened. His hard work paid off for our guys this week.''
The Tigers who scored 23 runs in their last three games, jumped on Whitehouse early.
"I'm really proud of our offensive performance today," Autrey said, "Everyone, one through nine, contributed and made a difference.
"During the playoffs it takes everyone to buy into their role and execute when it's their turn and not care who gets the credit. That's a staple of this team. No one cares who gets the credit, just execute. We had several guys have their best at-bats of the year this week and I'm proud of them."
The Tigers broke Game 2 open with a four-run, four-hit second inning. Hernandez led off with a walk and Bradley Gruver, who has been a lethal clutch hitter all year, lined a single to left.
Next up? Adrian Baston.
Baston, who became the first Tiger quarterback to rush for five touchdowns in a game last fall against Frisco Lebanon Trail, ran for 102 yards the following week in a 23-7 win over Whitehouse. He's pretty elusive on a football field and all but impossible to tackle on a baseball diamond.
With runners at first and second and no outs, Baston put down a bunt to right side, but when Wildcat first baseman Braden Bean went to tag Baston, the QB/left fielder stopped on a dime, made a move to his left and disappeared, then slid by Whitehouse for an infield single to load the bases.
Peyton Brown, who should win the Tigers Most Improved Award, drove in a run with a high chopper to the right side of the infield, scoring Hernandez from third. Then came Lane Farmer, who jumped on a 3-2 pitch, ripping it up the middle to bring home Gruver, who crossed the plate with a look of jubilation.
With one out in the second the Wildcats went to the bullpen, knowing to win the series they would have to win twice on Saturday without their ace - Mike Dudolski, a sophomore and Texas A&M-commit who lost the series opener, 6-0.
The Tigers weren't finished. Austin Pryor greeted Peyton Blackmon with a safety squeeze bunt that Pryor beat out for an RBI single. A passed ball moved the runners up to second and third and Conner Means, who hit a big-time homer in Game 1 of the series, came through with a high chopper to third that made it 4-0.
The Tigers added a run in the third when Gruver came home from second on Baston's line drive single to center and tacked on a run in the sixth when Luevano hit a two-out single to bring home Pryor from second.
Now it's off to the Region Quarterfinals ...
