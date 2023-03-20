The Corsicana Tigers basketball team made some big strides on the court this season with the best season in recent years -- and made giant strides off the court by landing three players on the 14-5A All-District Basketball team, including a First-Team player, and a fourth player on the All-Academic team.
Damarion Kelly, who just got better and better as the season wore on, is the first Tiger basketball player in recent years to earn District 14-5A All-District First-Team honors. Kelly grew in confidence and stature and put together a strong season and helped the Tigers grow this year.
JJ Betts was named to the Second-Team and Lawrence Williams made the Second-Team. Javon Betts made the 14-5A All-District All-Academic Team.
