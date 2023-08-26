Now what?
What comes next for Corsicana's young and eager Tigers, who are 1-0 after taking care of Frisco Liberty 31-10 Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where Aric Sardinea's team looked like and played like a team that will see more victories ahead.
Sure, they were 1-0 a year ago before losing their final nine games in Sardinea's first season. What's different now?
Here's the irony of this year's opening night victory that felt like the Tigers were taking care of business instead of flying into a new season.
These Tigers are a year older (at least in measuring the program) but so much younger.
The Tigers dressed 14 sophomores and two freshmen Friday and none of them looked like a deer in headlights. Nope, these Tigers looked more like a team that wants to be in the limelight.
They bathed in it most of the night.
Just look at Darrell Smith, who rushed for 154 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns. He busted free on a 57-yard touchdown run on the Tigers' opening drive of the night to give Corsicana a 7-0 lead on just his second carry into his career with the Tigers.
Smith, a senior who came to Navarro County from the DFW, area, caught a 15-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Chris Martinez that gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead with 10:28 left in the half, and he ran for a 3-yard TD with 4:24 left in the half to make it a 28-0 game.
He barely played in the second half, gaining 13-yards on two carries to finish with 154 yards on 10 carries and two rushing touchdowns to go with hi 15-yard TD reception.
at spotlight may not shine on Corsicana right away, but the Tigers had a different look and a different feel than the ones that hammered Liberty a year ago in Frisco and then hung on to a 38-28 victory before losing nine in a row.
It's going to take time and more, because the Tigers play in District 5-5A DII, a talent-rich group that Texas Football Magazine wrote could be the "deepest" district in 5-A DII.
Last year three of Corsicana's seven district opponents started the season ranked in the state's Top 25 and this season a different trio is ranked in the preseason Top 25 poll. There's nothing easy about turning this around,
Sardinea doesn't want to just win, He wants to build a culture. And he's smart enough to know it's going to take time to turn a program around -- a program rich in tradition that has won one playoff game since 2011.
But he knows Friday's opening night win could be the first step. They lost nine games last year, but could have had a much better record. Consider this: The Tigers lost four games by a total of 26 points and two of those losses came late in the game.
North Garland scored on a long fourth quarter drive to beak a 42-42 tie and beat the Tigers 49-42 in a game that went back-and-forth all night. Seguin scored on a 45-yard pass on a fourth-and-12 play with 4:33 left to come back and beat the Tigers 15-10.
The next week Burleson scored with 2:07 left in the game on an 18-yard TD pass that lifted the Elks to a 35-28 win, and finally, in the last game of the season, Joshua stormed back from a 21-7 deficit to clip the Tigers 35-28 with a late TD -- that's four losses by a total of 26 points.
On Friday night, the door was open for another Tiger collapse. The Tigers had ripped off a 21-3 only to see Liberty come back with 10 points in the second quarter to close to 28-10 on a 32-yard field goal and a busted defensive play on a 60-yard TD.
But the younger, less experienced Tigers shut down the comeback and came up with big plays at big moments with a key sack by Lewis and J'siah to end a drive and an interception by sophomore Damone Brown o ensure tentead lead
