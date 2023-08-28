GC Football Magazine: FROST
Hungry Polar Bears aim for playoffs
By Dan Lunsford
FROST – In the latest Allstate “mayhem” commercial, actor Dean Winters pretending to be a bear says, “I’m coming out of hibernation after the best nap of my life. And papa is hungry!”
Along Highway 22 there is also a group of Polar Bears that are hungry – hungry for a playoff berth.
Frost Coach Phillip Gibson excitedly noted, “Our goal is to earn a playoff spot!”
Frost hasn’t experienced post-season gridiron play since a bi-district playoff against Grapeland in 2019. The Bears finished 4-7 that year. Their last winning season was in 2017 with a 7-4 record.
Though Frost finished 2-8 last year, their number of players increased from the previous season during Gibson’s first year as coach. Gibson noted, “Our participation increased from 17 or 18 players prior to my arrival to 32 last season.”
Gibson also noted that most of his players were sophomores and freshmen last season, “Several players gained tremendous experience, and this year we will build off that.”
Frost will return seven offensive and eight defensive starters.
The Bears will have more experience, but they will need to find players to replace graduates like District 10-2A Div. II All-Purpose Player of the Year and First-Team linebacker Gabriel Martinez and First-Team linebacker Jacen Stanford. Martinez nailed 91 tackles including 19 for loss and seven, plus contributed offensively at running back. Stanford had 48 tackles and played H-Back.
“A key for us will be to solidify our O-line. One of our strengths will be our committee of running backs,” according to Gibson.
“Colten sustained an injury late in the season last year. He has rehabilitated, and he is ready to go," Gibson said. "Jaden and Brayden, as have several of their teammates, improved their strength and agility through our weight and conditioning program. They provide solid senior leadership.”
With Rowe and Stanford at tackles and Calvin at center, senior Alexander Susate, junior Russell Foy, and sophomore Jacab Hawkins will rotate at guards.
Though a sophomore, Edwin Alvarado returns at quarterback. The Honorable Mention All-District offensive leader, passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Gibson plans to use a committee of running backs. Among them will be juniors Mario Porter and Cooper Curl. Porter led the team with nine rushing touchdowns last year. He also gained 365 yards while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.
Curl has experience lining up a running back and wide receiver. He ran for three PAT scores last year. At 6’1, 185 pounds, No.22 will lead the Frost linebacker corps. Last year, he had 47 tackles and an interception. He also recovered two fumbles and returned each 22 yards – one for a touchdown.
Gibson noted, “This year we are moving Mario from linebacker to defensive end. His size and strength coming off the end will benefit our pass rush.”
RB/DE Mario Porter (6’2, 240), the often smiling but gritty junior, has experience in all facets of the game including kickoff returns, punting, and kicking.
The increased football participation seems to have had a ripple effect, for Gibson added, “I have been pleased with the number of athletes, boys and girls, high school and junior high, who have participated in summer conditioning workouts. This fall, we will maintain our increased participation.”
Helping solidify the offensive line will be seniors Jaden Rowe, Colten Stanford, and Brayden Calvin. Rowe has been a starter since his freshman season. Rowe and Stanford were both named Second-Team All-District while Calvin earned an Honorable Mention nod.
“I think he will have a big year,” Gibson prophesied, “He’s got a year under his belt as the starter. He is a calm, steady leader. Maturity-wise, he seems older than he is.”
Brady Martin, a 6’2 junior, will lead the receiving corps.
“He has great hands. Wyatt Dyer has great hands, too,” mentioned Gibson. Martin had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown last year. He uses his size to often shield off defenders. Plus, he will start at linebacker. Last year, he made 30 tackles.
Porter (6’2, 240 pounds) is like a diesel truck. He can grind for short yards, but once his 6’2, 240-pound frame hits an opening he can hit a higher gear while defenders bounce off him. Last year he ran carries for over 50 yards thrice.
Porter collected 38 tackles including five for loss last season.
The defensive backfield will be led by a pair of sophomores, cornerback Fabian Abundis and safety JC Woods. Abundis had four pass break-ups last season while Woods wrapped-up 23 tackles.
“Like many of our players, we expect JC to play offensively, defensively, and on special teams,” added Gibson.
Gibson is looking forward to the season, “I am excited to start the season. I think our players are too," he said. "Having once coached against the Polar Bears, I knew they’ve had players who gave great effort. I like that resilience, and now with players having more experience, our goal is to make the playoffs.”
RB/LB Cooper Curl (6’1, 185) is a vocal leader with enough speed and agility to play anywhere on the field. QB/DB Edwin Alvarado (5/10, 175) is a dual-threat quarterback with a hard-work ethic desiring to improve himself and his team.
Keys to the season
Frost's young players did a lot of growing up last season, and must take a big step this season to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a hungry team that includes 15 starters.
2023 Schedule
Bartlett (at Jarrell) -- 8-25
Sabine Pass -- 9-1
At Itasca -- 9-8
CTSA -- 9-15
At Hico* -- 9-22
At Mart* -- 10-6
Wortham* -- 10-13
At Dawson* -- 10-20
At Hubbard* -- 10-27
At Meridian* -- 11-3
*District game
Biggest Friday Night
Frost kicks off the season playing in Jerrell against Bartlett. The following week they will take on Sabine Pass in Madisonville. Other non-district games will be against Itasca and Texas Wind.
Jockeying for a playoff berth behind perennial district favorite Mart, it seems like all district games are important. Coach Gibson zeroed in on the district-opener against Hico. He said, “Our percentage chance of making the playoffs increases with winning our first district game.”
Frost will play the Tigers at home for the first time. Past games have been played in Hico. Gibson added, “A good game against Hico can bolster our confidence through the rest of the district.”
Indeed, the Polar Bears are hungry - hungry for the playoffs!
