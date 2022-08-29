Rice at Riesel
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Fair Park Field
Records: Rice 1-0, Riesel 0-1
Players to Watch: Riesel: RB/LB Mason Heath, OL/DL Kolt Dieterich, WR/DB Santana Cisneros, OL/DL Hudson Glenn. Rice: LB/RBJaun Paredes, LB/RB Luke Chapman, WR/CB Davien Martinez, OL/DL Dalton Nizio, QB Zane Ellington, K Jaime Hernandez.
Update: Rice has had some tough luck in season openers, but changed that tune dramatically last week when the Bulldogs demolished Dallas A-Plus Academy 41-0 at home in a game that wasn't as close as the score.
Quarterback Zane Ellington rushed for 116 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdown on a 1-yard run and a pair of 10-yarders to lead the way, and he picked off a pass and returned the ball 78 yards for a TD. His younger brother, freshman Reece Ellington, scored on an 3-yard run in his first varsity game.
Tailbacks Luke Chapman and Juan Paredes, who both play two ways, dominated at their linebacker positions Friday, and had big nights on both sides of the ball. Chapman ran for 74 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 24-yard run, and had five tackles, including one for a loss. Paredes led the defense with 15 tackles, including 11 solos, and three big-play tackles for losses. He also ran for 45 yards on eight carries.
Rice's defense slammed the door on A-Plus, allowing a total of 71 yards, including just 16 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs made four interceptions. Chance Cox, who returned three punts for more than 120 yards, picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards, and Aiden Mohundro had a monster night in the secondary, stealing three interceptions, including two clutch picks in the end zone, and a third pickoff that he returned 44 yards for a touchdown that was called back.
Riesel started the season at Blooming Grove and had a long night in a 28-0 loss as the Lions held Riesel to only 124 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers, while the BG offense scored four touchdowns and produced 343 total yards.
