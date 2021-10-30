Corsicana's Tigers fell short Friday night and they fell late to Crandall's high-powered offense that just kept scoring and scoring, finally breaking free in a wild 63-40 victory.
The Tigers (6-3 and 3-3) have fought back all season and could have clinched a playoff berth with a victory at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where both teams were desperate for a win Friday in their ninth game of the season.
Crandall (5-4 and 3-3) was just as good as advertised (maybe even better) and after swapping big plays and points for most of the night the Pirates took control in the fourth quarter with a 20-0 run to put the game away. They have now scored 305 points in six district games and 451 for the season.
Still, the Tigers could have won with a few breaks.
They were playing without their best running back, Anthony Young, a power back and the only senior to carry the ball for the Tigers this season, and they lost KJ Armstrong to an injury in the third quarter after he had rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Dontay Thomas, a sophomore who starts in the secondary and fills in at tailback and quarterback at times, ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries.
Anyone who follows the Tigers knows they lost their starting quarterback Adrian Baston for the season on the third play against Greenville on Oct. 8. But Tiger fans also have watched this team rise above all that and more with a determination and resilience -- and a bond that made this a special season.
After losing Baston no one pointed fingers or got down, and instead of packing it up, they ripped off a three-game winning streak that was full of drama and comebacks and arrived at the ninth game of the season with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win.
Hal Wasson surprised everyone by picking Ja' Marion Lewis off the freshman team and handing him the ball and a chance to keep the season alive. Boy, did he ever do that.
Lewis, the kid they call "Turtle," threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns in his debut and completed 17 of 28 for 241 yards and three touchdowns against Crandall. He has thrown for 747 yards and eight touchdowns in three games.
But it was the Tiger running game that produced a 14-0 and a 21-7 lead early as they got the jump on the Pirates, driving 64 yards and scoring on a Thomas 32-yard run.
They came right back with another 64-yard drive and a 1-yard TD run from Armstrong to go up 14-0 with 2:24 left in the first. The Pirates answered with Chris Abron, who scored the first of his four touchdowns with an 11-yard run.
Thomas scored again for the Tigers with a 1-yard TD run before Abron, who had rushed for 1,023 yards before showing up in Corsicana, scored on a 29-yard run with 9:09 left in the half.
Then Crandall came up with what was arguably the play of the game. Leading 21-14 and driving to the Pirate 25, the Tigers lost a fumble that Samuel Omosigho grabbed and returned for a 75-yard touchdown to knot things at 21-21.
The Pirates took their first lead on a 4-yard pass on a trick play and added a two-point conversion run to lead 29-21 with 3:29 left in the half, scoring 15 points in less than five minutes to start a frenetic ending to a 69-point first half.
Lewis came right back 59 seconds later, hitting Da Da Daniels with a 61-yard TD pass but he Tigers' conversion pass fell incomplete and Crandall led 29-27 with 2:39 left.
Lewis and Daniels, who had four receptions for 120 yards and two TDs, hooked up again on a 16-yard TD pass but the conversion pass failed and with 17 seconds left the Tigers led 33-29. There's more: Luke Moffitt returned the ensuing kickoff to the 2-yard line and Josh Smith caught a 2-yard TD pass to lift Crandall to a 36-33 halftime lead.
The Pirates never lost it, Smith scored on an 84-yard pass from Javonte Gordon-west with 6:05 in the third and Lewis answered with a 5-yard TD pass to Connor Means to close to 43-40.
It was still a three-point game to start the fourth, but Abron, who finished with 166 yards on 20 carries, scored on an 11-yard run and a 1-yard run to give Crandall a 57-40 lead with 8:11 left in the game and the Pirates tacked on another TD to close out the game with 63 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.