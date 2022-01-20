MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles turned in another dominant performance in a 44-27 victory over the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets Wednesday night in Mildred.
The Lady Yellowjackets played hard but were unable to stop the Lady Eagles, who own the highest-scoring offense and second-best scoring defense in the district.
Kasey Bonner was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Arianna Neason scored 10 points with a rebound, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Amy Adamson had a double-double with 10 points scored, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Kenli Dalton rounded out the Eagle scorers with 6 points and 8 rebounds. Kadence Cline had 3 rebounds, an assist, and 3 steals. Kami Owen had an assist and played well defensively off the bench and Peyton Jennings had 2 rebounds.
The Eagles have been playing well defensively, suffocating other teams. It is really a team effort, but the defensive guard play from Neason, Cline, and Owen have been outstanding. Their aggressiveness on defense has set up many fast breaks and stopped opposing teams cold.
Tenillee Anthony was the leading scorer from Kemp with 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Taylor Carr scored 11 points with 7 rebounds. Laura Hue rounded out the Yellowjacket scorers with 3 points on a three-pointer. The Yellowjackets also had solid performances from players who did not score including Morgan Adrio and Micah Miller who each had 5 rebounds and Danica Barnett who had 4 points, an assist, and two steals.
With the win the Eagles improve to 19-7 overall and 6-2 in district play while the Yellowjackets fall to 10-13 overall and 4-4 in district.
The Eagles travel to Eustace to face the Bulldogs on Friday while Kemp travels to Palmer.
