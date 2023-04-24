Corsicana's Samantha Pimentel, an All-District center-back and one of the top defenders in the district, and J’Dan Welton, a midfielder, for the Lady Tigers soccer team, signed their letters of intent to play soccer for Eastfield College in Mesquite.
Both were key members of the Lady Tiger soccer team that turned the program around this season with the best season in a decade, becoming the first team in 10 years to reach the playoffs.
