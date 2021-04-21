Corsicana's Lady Tigers played their final softball game of the season Tuesday at home, and said good-bye to three seniors who have been a huge part of this team and the program.
Marleigh Tidwell and Kendall Dill were four-year starters who made an impact as freshmen and have been leaders on and off the field for four seasons, including the 2020 season that ended abruptly, and Gabrielle "Gabby" James was an instant star and leader when she showed up last year.
Tidwell and Dill, who grew up playing softball in Corsicana, both had a memorable careers with the Lady Tigers. Tidwell has been the ace of the pitching staff for four seasons and Dill has been an anchor in the infield and a key lineup since the day she she stepped on the CHS diamond.
Senior shortstop Gabrielle "Gabby" James, who moved here last year, has been one of the team's top players for the past two seasons. James was not only a wizard at short, but one of the biggest and most consistent bats in the lineup.
Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Red Oak was a tough one to swallow, because the Lady Tigers fell short of the playoffs, but this year's team made big strides and with a break here and there could have been in the post-season.
"I'm am real proud of this team," said Lady Tigers coach Courtney Anderson, who took over the program when Tidwell and Dill were freshmen. "They have definitely improved a lot."
Anderson has seen the growth of the program, and no one knows how much losing most of the 2020 season hurt Corsicana's young team. This season had a weird beginning as the Lady Tigers didn't play a single non-district game to prepare for the district race.
Anderson, who had just one senior last year and just three this season, brings back 10 players next year, including catcher Brinly Burke, the top softball player in the Golden Circle.
The Lady Tigers will see plenty of talent next season with Sadie Mitchell, a dangerous hitter who flies around the bases, rising stars Jaylee Woolley and Kaylee Tidwell, Alyssa Wood, a solid pitcher who is a key hitter in the lineup, nd power-hitting Jaden Smith all returning.
Burke blasted a homer on Tuesday and drove in two runs while Woolley had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and scoring a run and driving in a run. Marleigh Tidwell started and went the distance as usual.
The Lady Tigers went 4-8 in a demanding district race, but felt all year as if they were on the verge of making the playoffs.
"We were in every game we played," Anderson said. "I never felt we were out of a game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.