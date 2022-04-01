They're going to need a big bus.
That's the good news at Hubbard where Nancy Bearden' tennis teams (both the Jags and Lady Jags) won District 26-1A titles on Thursday, sweeping the girls and boys team titles.
Hubbard took 14 kids to the district meet and 10 qualified for the Regional Meet in Pflugerville.
Hubbard won district titles in four events and finished second in two others as Bearden's kids dominated the meet. The top two in each event advance to the Regional Meet.
The mixed doubles team of Georgia Cummings and Blake Fowler won the district title and the girls and boys doubles teams took home district titles.
Haygen Dominey and Estevan Olvera won the boys doubles title and Darbi Swan and Jeana Green won the girls doubles title defeating Hubbard's Grace Cummings and Jenna Morris in the finals. Kailyn Bragg won the girls singles title and Kevin Whitworth was the runner-up in boys singles.
Those 10 are headed for Pflugerville.
Ashlynn McCombs finished third in girls singles and Noel Reboller was third in boys singles. Paige Gallia and Ian Null took third in mixed doubles. Those four are all alternates to the Regional Meet.
"I'm so excited for the team," Bearden said. "We're proud of everyone and excited about winning both district titles and having 10 kids make it to the Regional Meet."
