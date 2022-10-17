Corsicana's fall team tennis Tigers are alive and well in the Class 5A playoffs, ripping through the first two rounds of the postseason with memorable victories over Melissa and Texarkana Texas High, including a day of individual comebacks on Friday.
They opened the playoffs with an 11-1 victory over Melissa at Duncanville in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday and won a classic victory over Texarkana Texas High's powerhouse program on Friday in Sulphur Springs, where Chad White's kids knocked out their Area Round opponent 11-4 in what White called "An amazing win."
Forget the final 11-4 score.
The individual matches were classics and the Tigers came through time and time again.
"It was an awesome team effort," said White. "We had kids step up all day. We won five boys matches and five girls matches and won at mixed doubles. That is a perfect day!"
The girls, who have led the Tigers all season, came through again and the boys came through in the clutch, rising to the occasion and knocking off Texas High's best -- the perennial top 5A tennis team in East Texas.
"The big story is that the final score doesn't reflect how close the matches were," White said. "We won every close match we had.
"We had a huge win at boys No. 2 doubles. Ethan Scoggins came up huge along with Isaac Rodriguez to win No. 2 boys doubles. They lost the first set and came back to win.
"And Ethan had an amazing comeback (at No. 3 singles). He lost the first set and came back to win. He was down 9-4 in the third set tiebreaker and came back to win 11-9. It was unbelievable!"
White has said more than once during the Tigers' remarkable season that these kids "never give up." and "play with so much heart" and that was more than evident Friday in their biggest match of the season.
Ashley Butron and Hillary Zhang wrote their own dramatic comeback story in girls No. 2 doubles when they lost the first set and stormed back to win in three sets.
"Usually in high school tennis when you lose the first set the winning team takes the momentum and wins the match, but our kids came back all day. Ashley and Hillary had an amazing win in No. 2 girls doubles," White said.
The girls No. 1 doubles team of Kate Higgs and Emma Carpenter came back to win in three after dropping the first set 2-6 with a powerful finish and Avery Williams and Abby Walthall pulled out a tough match at No. 3 doubles, winning 7-6, 6-3.
Higgs, Butron and Williams all swept their way to critical wins in girls singles as the girls team outscored Texas High 5-2, coming through in every close match.
The boys team downed Texas High 5-2 as Will Higgs and Isaac Owen won at No. 1 doubles in two sets and Scoggins and Rodriguez won in three sets at No. 2 doubles, and No. 1 Higgs, No. 2 Owen and No. 3 Scoggins all won their singles matches.
Prez Rios and Natasha Vargas took care of the mixed doubles match, winning 6-3, 6-0 to put an exclamation point on the showdown.
Now it's off to Melissa to play Lovejoy in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal in another huge match for the Tigers, who have won big and battled back all season -- a season that has produced a 19-2 record, including two dramatic and emphatic victories inn the postseason.
