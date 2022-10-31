Mildred's Chole Jock

Mildred's Chole Jock and the Lady Eagles open the 3A playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ennis High School gym.

It has been a big volleyball season in the Golden Circle, and the proof will be on the court Tuesday night when five teams of the eight teams from the GC open the playoffs. There were almost six of eight. Blooming Grove just missed going to the 3A playoffs.

Mildred, Frost, Kerens, Dawson and Hubbard all made the playoffs, and open their bi-district rounds on Tuesday.

Bi-District Schedule

Tuesday 

Frost plays Axtell at 6 p.m. at Navarro in the 2A bi-district round

Mildred plays West at 6 p.m. at Ennis High School in the 3A bi-district round

Kerens plays Iola at Buffalo High School in the 2A bi-district round

Dawson plays Rio Vista at Hillsboro High School

Hubbard plays Italy at 6 p.m. at Hubbard High School

