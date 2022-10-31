It has been a big volleyball season in the Golden Circle, and the proof will be on the court Tuesday night when five teams of the eight teams from the GC open the playoffs. There were almost six of eight. Blooming Grove just missed going to the 3A playoffs.
Mildred, Frost, Kerens, Dawson and Hubbard all made the playoffs, and open their bi-district rounds on Tuesday.
Bi-District Schedule
Tuesday
Frost plays Axtell at 6 p.m. at Navarro in the 2A bi-district round
Mildred plays West at 6 p.m. at Ennis High School in the 3A bi-district round
Kerens plays Iola at Buffalo High School in the 2A bi-district round
Dawson plays Rio Vista at Hillsboro High School
Hubbard plays Italy at 6 p.m. at Hubbard High School
