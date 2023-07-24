ENNIS -- They did it!
And they did it the Kerens Way.
It took every kid, every coach and every parent to bring home the championship -- the final for a core group of Kerens players who have played together since they were 6-years-old, but they did it again Sunday when the Kerens Bobcats (and Company) took home the Texas Teenage High School Eligible Baseball title with a 4-2 "all-hands-on-deck" victory over Whitney.
The two-run win at Ennis completed a five-game winning streak that gave Kerens its second TTBA title in three years.
They had to beat the second best team in the double-elimination tournament twice to win what is the equivalent of a state title.
They played Whitney at 8 a.m. and came away with an 8-1 win and came back at 1 p.m. to claim the title with a 4-2 victory over Whitney Sunday to complete a journey that began years ago.
Head Coach Matt Lynch and Coach Greg Priddy have been together since coaching the core group of Kerens kids back when they took the field with a group of 6-and-unders in what seems to be a lifetime ago.
"We said years ago that if we stay together we will have a real special team," Lynch said. "And they are."
How did they stay together amid changes through the run with newcomers?
"Parents," Lynch said, "We had great parents and great support from the community. Our community backs everything and the parents have always been supportive. That's what's so amazing about this."
Kerens' 6-U team finished sixth at state, the 8-U team took home fourth and the 12-U Bobcats finished third. Then Kerens won the 14-U state title and the core group from that team won 23 games at Kerens High School and became only the second team in the program to reach the 2A Regional Quarterfinals.
It's a close group of kids and parents with key additions such as Adrian Baston, a brilliant outfielder and leadoff man from Corsicana who was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year in baseball and the Community National Bank & Trust GC Athlete of the Year, Blooming Grove pitcher Jace Trull and Corsicana second baseman Blake Phillips, one of the top infielders in the Golden Circle.
It was a special run for Baston, who went to elementary school in Kerens and was thrilled to be "back with my boys."
It was a one-for-all, all-for-one run to the title. The Bobcats opened with a 3-2 nailbiter over Itasca, which had a pair of pitchers from Waxahachie in a game that ended when Trull closed out the game with runners at second and third with a line drive to Krayton Ritchie at third.
After that dramatic opening victory, the Kerens kids never looked back winning five in a row, beating Hillsboro 18-4, Winters 18-6 and taking care of Whitney 8-1 Sunday morning and 4-2 Sunday night to win a tournament they entered late -- and entered because of assistant coach Shane Hill, who signed the Bobcats up.
"We were in Mexico and didn't know he had signed the team up for the tournament until we got home," said Kristen Lynch, whose husband, Matt, coached and whose son Lane was key member of every team along with Coach Priddy's son Ryan Priddy who both played the final game in TTBA baseball. Both will be seniors at Kerens this year.
Baston, who also played his final TTBA game. He will be a senior at Corsicana High. Kerens had to win the 8 a.m. game on Sunday without Baston, who had a remarkable tournament in center field and at the plate -- and also pitched a bit.
Baston couldn't play because he was playing the keyboard at church Sunday morning. Muziq Gunnel replaced him in center field (yes, Adrian was playing music at church while Muziq played center field).
Both of the Ritchie Twins, who were the Golden Circle Co-Pitchers of the Year, played every game in the five-game run to the TTBC title and were incredible and invaluable.
Krayton was fire on the mound in the 8-1 semifinal victory Sunday morning, striking out 10 inthe.
