The Little Free Library project continues with three more book sharing boxes planned for Retreat, Blooming Grove and Mildred.
A grand opening for Retreat's Little Free Library was hosted Monday morning at Retreat City Hall.
The grand opening for Mildred's book sharing box will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at The Eagle's Nest, 5955 US Hwy. 287, Corsicana.
Blooming Grove's grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, 300 S. Kerr St.
Guests are asked to wear a mask and join the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition as it celebrates the installation of the Little Free Libraries.
“With these three openings, we will be halfway to our goal of placing libraries all across the county,” said Rachel Gillespie, Growing Together Program Director.
The project began in September with the goal of establishing 14 Little Free Library boxes in all the county's outlying cities, including Dawson, Mildred, Frost, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, Retreat, Chatfield, and several in Corsicana.
The group stocks each book sharing box with a variety of books for children to borrow and return and encourages the donation of additional children's books.
“We are so excited about the progress of this project and the support we've received from the community so far from using the libraries to donate books,” Gillespie said.
Once each Little Library is established, the coalition will include a link to a map of the libraries on its website, www.navarrocountyearly.org, where families can locate a library near them.
