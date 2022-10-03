Blooming Grove at Trinity Leadership
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Charles Baldwin “Tiger” Football Stadium
Records: Blooming Grove is 4-1, 0-1 in District 7-3A DII. Trinity Leadership is 2-3, 1-0.
Players to Watch: Blooming Grove: WR/DB Landon Biggs, TE/LB Eddie Frankum, OL/DL Humberto Sanchez, WR/LB Jace Trull. Trinity Leadership: QB/DB Matthew Elliott, WR/DB Corey Turner II, WR/DB Katori Crawl, OL/DL Sir Young.
Update: This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two schools when Blooming Grove travels to Cedar Hill to take on the Tigers. Both squads opened District 7-3A DII play last week, albeit with different results. The Lions suffered their first loss of the season to state-ranked and district favorite Palmer, 28-14, while Trinity Leadership held on against Mildred, 55-48. Against Palmer, Blooming Grove was held to a season-low 153 yards of total offense, of which 141 yards came on the Lions’ two scoring drives.
The offensive highlight of the game came early in the second quarter when running back Timmy Hamilton went virtually untouched up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. Senior kicker Emmanual Rosas continued his impressive season kicking extra points, remaining perfect on all 19 attempts. Trent Nicholson continues to lead the Lion defense on the season with 68 tackles, including eight for losses, and four passes knocked down. Blooming Grove held Palmer to a touchdown less than its season average. Trinity Leadership led Mildred 55-26 before Mildred rallied with 22 points in the fourth quarter.
The Tiger defense saved the game for Trinity Leadership when Zion Sauls intercepted a Mildred pass deep in Tiger territory with just one minute remaining. Corey Tuner II scored on two kickoff returns and an 80-yard reception against Mildred. Corben Jones added two scores for the Tigers, one on a fumble return, and another on a short run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.