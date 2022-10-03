Dawson at Meridian
7 p.m. Thursday
At Yellow Jacket Stadium
Records: Meridian 0-6, 0-3 in District 10-2A DII; Dawson 5-0, 1-0 in District 10-2A DII.
Players to Watch: Meridian: QB Brady Taylor, RB/DB Brayden Wehmeyer, RB/LB John Bernal; Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, RB Colby Springer, WR Isaac Johnson, WR Hastin Easley.
Update: Dawson is the only undefeated team in the Golden Circle after pulling out a 20-12 win over rival Hubbard in last week's district opener. The Bulldogs were happy to get the victory over their biggest rival, but disappointed in the performance, and now will try to bounce back in a short week with a Thursday night in Meridian against the winless Yellow Jackets, who have been outscored 298-34 this season.
Dawson's passing game is about as good as it gets. Even on what was perceived as a bad night for the Dawgs last week, freshman quarterback Brant Boatright threw for more than 150 yards and his 25-yard TD pass to Johnson in the fourth quarter was his 21st of the season and the difference in the win over Hubbard. It was Johnson's seventh TD reception.
Boatright now has thrown for 1,357 yards in five games, Johnson, who caught eight passes for 95 yards last week, has made 30 receptions for 438 yards and Springer., who ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns last week, has rushed for 499 yards in five games.
