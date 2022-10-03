Mart at Frost
7:00 pm
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Mart is 6-0, 2-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 1-4, 0-1 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Mart: RB/LB JD Bell, WR/CB Brandon Lundy, OT/DE Abraham Ross, QB/S Jonah Ross. Frost: QB/CB Edwin Alvarado, OL/DL Francisco Hernandez, WR/CB Eli Rogers, OL/DL Colten Stanford.
Update: The Mart Panthers, the top ranked 2A Division II team in the state, aspires to win their ninth state championship in football this season. Last year, Mart fell in the semifinals to Falls City 24-20.
This year the Panthers defense has shut out three opponents, and only Centerville has scored in double-figures against them. Mart survived that road game 21-20. Abraham Ross leads the Panther defense with 41 tackles.
Mart’s offense is averaging 66 points per game. Running Back JD Bell leads the Panthers rushing attack with 595 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Jonah Ross has completed 69.6% of his passes for 982 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has gained 411 yards rushing for six touchdowns. Ross’s leading receiver is Brandon Lundy (6’3, 195).
Last week, Mart rolled past Hico 78-0. Two weeks ago, the Panthers opened district with a 67-0 win against Meridian.
Last week, the Frost Polar Bears had an open date. Two weeks ago, they lost their district opener to Hico 51-20.
Against the Hico Tigers, running back Mario Porter became the first Polar Bear back to eclipse 100 yards rushing in a game this season. He gained 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also totaled seven tackles and had a fumble recovery that set up a Frost scoring drive.
Leading the Bears defense will be Gabriel Martinez. With 12 tackles and two sacks against Hico, he has now totaled 42 tackles, 4 sacks, and 12 quarterback pressures for the season. He has seen snaps at linebacker and at nose tackle.
Jacen Stanford also has displayed linebacker/defensive line versatility. He wrapped up eight tackles and two sacks against Hico, and now has 31 tackles including five sacks for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.