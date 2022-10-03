Mildred at Rice
7:30 pm Friday
Larry Baer Stadium, Rice
2022 Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-2, 0-1 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Rice 1-4, 0-1 in District 7-3A
Players to Watch: Mildred: WR/DB Ashton Moore, RB/DB Ashton Moore, LB Matt Tamez, OL/DL Brennon Moore; Rice: QB Zach Ellington, RB/LB Juan Paredes, RB/LB Luke Chapman,
Eight years in a row. That's how many years in a row the Rice Bulldogs have beaten the Mildred Eagles. The rivalry has been marked by streaks as the Eagles topped the Bulldogs the previous 11 years. The games have often been close including last year’s iteration when the Bulldogs beat the Eagles in overtime after tying the Eagles in the final minute of the ballgame.
Jeff Callahan and the Eagles want to put last year behind them. The Eagles had a solid start through non-district play. The Eagles came up short against the Trinity Leadership Tigers last week. Trinity Leadership had a 29-point lead at one point in the game. The Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and had an opportunity to win but the Tigers came up with an interception on the sideline with one minute left in the game and were able to run out the clock.
The Eagles have been much better offensively this year having already scored more points this year in five games than they have each of the past two years in ten games and as a team has rushed for over 1500 yards on the season with Ethan Frye as a leading rusher with 944 yards rushing. Jake Callahan is the leading passer having thrown for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns. Callahan has been outstanding distributing the ball with the Eagles having five receivers with over 100 yards receiving. Austin Wing is the Eagles leading tackler with 56 tackles so far on the season.
Rice stumbled out of the block this year and is coming off a 56-13 loss last week to Scurry-Rosser. The Bulldogs have struggled on both sides of the ball especially with scoring, having scored nearly half of their point total for the season in the first game.
The Bulldog attack is three-headed with Zach Ellington leading the way as a dual-threat quarterback with Luke Chapman and Juan Paredes as running backs. The Bulldogs are young and are going through growing pains, but have talent.
The Eagles and Bulldogs have not faced a common opponent at this point in the season.
This game appears to be a game of teams going in different directions. The Eagles expect to compete for a playoff spot even with the loss last week whereas the Bulldogs are struggling to compete. The Eagles have had issues with playing complete games this season. In the second half against Kerens, the first half against Price-Carlisle, and the second and third quarters against Trinity Leadership, the Eagle defense all but disappeared. In the Kerens game, the Eagles were able to answer enough on offense to earn the victory but were unable to come back against Price-Carlisle and Trinity Leadership.
The Eagles will need to play a complete game whereas the Bulldogs will need to hope that the Eagles come out flat in a portion of the game where they can take advantage.
Overall, this is a rivalry game. You never know what will happen. Over the years, these teams have put together some wild games with a few blowouts but they are always fun.
